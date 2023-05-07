Tamil Nadu Governor had flagged virginity test earlier

May 07, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has raised the issue of the two-finger test on minor girls in Chidambaram with the State government for the second time.

The very first time, the government had informed him that no such test was done, sources in the Secretariat said.

Responding to a petition forwarded by the Raj Bhavan this week, the Public Secretary said on Saturday that the State government had already informed the Governor, while replying to his letter dated December 2, 2022, that no two-finger test was done, as alleged.

The instant petition, forwarded by the Governor, pertained to allegations of “persistent police harassment and atrocities, including foisting false cases on the Dikshitars of Sri Sabanayagar Temple, Chidambaram, subjecting them to arrest & detention and conduct of two finger test on their daughters.”

Since the Governor called for a report on the petition, the Public Secretary referred to the Governor’s earlier letter on the same issue to which a detailed report was sought from the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, and the response sent to the Raj Bhavan on February 16, 2023, by the Chief Secretary.

In the report, among other issues, “it was informed the two finger test was not done,” the Public Secretary said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian also refuted allegations made by the Governor on the forced virginity tests and said the perusal of records and an inquiry conducted by medical officers proved that no such test was done.

The issue pertains to the registration of cases and arrest of 11 persons, including Dikshithars of Sri Sabanayagar Temple and three women, by the Chidambaram town all-women police on the charge of conducting child marriage.

On Friday, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu denied the allegation that a forced virginity test was done on minor girls. He said the police, after establishing prima facie evidence that child marriages were conducted, had registered the cases under Section 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the IPC and provisions of the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929.