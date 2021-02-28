Tamil Nadu Governor gives assent to Vanniyar internal reservation Bill

CHENNAI

28 February 2021 09:42 IST

It envisages 10.5% quota for Vanniyars in education and employment within the reservation for Most Backward Classes and De-notified Communities.

The internal reservation Bill, envisaging 10.5% quota for Vanniyars in education and employment within the reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBC) and De-notified Communities (DNC), has received the assent of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The assent was given on Friday (February 26), according to a notification published in the Gazette of the State government. The gazette notification was also issued on the same day.

Shortly called Special Reservation Act of 2021, the law, which has come into force, has created two more groups — one covering 25 MBCs and 68 DNCs and another covering the remaining 22 MBCs.

Advertising

Advertising

The law was framed after the State government had consulted Chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission M. Thanikachalam on the possibility of providing internal reservation among the MBCs and the DNCs within 20% available to them under the Tamil Nadu Act 45 of 1994 [which deals with the entire reservation scheme of 69% for Backward Classes, MBCs, DNCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]. The Chairman, in his response, had referred to the recommendation of his predecessor, M.S. Janarthanam, to the government about eight years ago for providing 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community within 20%.

He also stated that to facilitate “distributive social justice,” there could be “no bar to group” the other communities notified as MBCs and DNCs on the basis of proportion of their population and suggested that other than the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community, two more groups (MBC-DNC and MBC) be created and provided with 7% and 2.5% reservation respectively, according to the latest Act.