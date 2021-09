Tamil Nadu Governor-designate arrives in Chennai, to be sworn in on September 17

Tamil Nadu Governor-designate R.N. Ravi being received by CM M.K. Stalin at the airport in Chennai on September 16, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI

17 September 2021 04:46 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor-designate R.N. Ravi arrived in Chennai on September 16 evening. He is expected to assume office in the Raj Bhavan on September 17 morning.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin received Mr. Ravi in the air terminus here. Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru and K. Ponmudy were also present.

