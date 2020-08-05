Tamil Nadu Governor continues to be asymptomatic, hospital says

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, was had tested positive for COVID-19, continued to be asymptomatic and active, Kauvery Hospital said on Wednesday.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital said that Mr. Purohit “continues to be asymptomatic, active and doing well.” The Governor was being continuously monitored by its medical team, it said.

Mr. Purohit tested positive for the infection on Saturday night and has been under the monitoring of doctors since. The Governor also underwent further tests and an assessment at the hospital on Sunday morning but returned to Raj Bhavan that evening.

At least 87 persons living in the Raj Bhavan campus, the official residence of Governor have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days.