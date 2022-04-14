Tamil Nadu Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Ambedkar

Governor R. N. Ravi paying tributes to B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Photo courtesy: DIPR | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 14, 2022 15:23 IST

Babasaheb rose above the barriers of caste and other social prejudices, says R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor hailed Ambedkar as the “chief architect of the Constitution of India, a great visionary with unparalleled understanding of the country as the pioneer of social justice”, a communication from the Raj Bhavan quoted him as saying.

Ambedkar’s outstanding contributions to the country, especially for the betterment of the marginalised and deprived sections of the community, would go down the history as vital for establishing a socially harmonious society.

“Babasaheb rose above the barriers of caste and other social prejudices and championed the cause of human equality. His life and works will continue to inspire the countrymen and women especially the youth for all time to come,” he said.

Stalin administers pledge

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at Annal Ambedkar Manimandapam in Chennai.

Chief Minster M.K. Stalin with VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and others at the Annal Ambedkar Manimandapam in Chennai on Thursday. Photo courtesy: DIPR | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

During an event in Raja Annamalaipuram, Mr. Stalin also administered pledge as part of the ‘Day of Equality’.

Several members of the Council of Ministers, Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation, MPs, MLAs and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

VCK founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan handed over a full-size bronze statue of Ambedkar to the Chief Minister, which is to be installed at Manimandapam.