Tamil Nadu Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Ambedkar
Babasaheb rose above the barriers of caste and other social prejudices, says R.N. Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
The Governor hailed Ambedkar as the “chief architect of the Constitution of India, a great visionary with unparalleled understanding of the country as the pioneer of social justice”, a communication from the Raj Bhavan quoted him as saying.
Ambedkar’s outstanding contributions to the country, especially for the betterment of the marginalised and deprived sections of the community, would go down the history as vital for establishing a socially harmonious society.
“Babasaheb rose above the barriers of caste and other social prejudices and championed the cause of human equality. His life and works will continue to inspire the countrymen and women especially the youth for all time to come,” he said.
Stalin administers pledge
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at Annal Ambedkar Manimandapam in Chennai.
During an event in Raja Annamalaipuram, Mr. Stalin also administered pledge as part of the ‘Day of Equality’.
Several members of the Council of Ministers, Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation, MPs, MLAs and senior officials were also present on the occasion.
VCK founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan handed over a full-size bronze statue of Ambedkar to the Chief Minister, which is to be installed at Manimandapam.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.