Tamil Nadu Governor, CM, parties pay tributes to ‘Netaji’

His fame is omnipresent like the rays of the sun, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and various political party leaders paid tributes to ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Mr. Ravi paid floral tributes to a statue of Netaji on the Raj Bhavan campus. A communication from the Raj Bhavan said the Governor hailed the extraordinary contributions rendered by Nethaji. “The richness of Nethaji’s intellectual and spiritual footprints are ever inspiring our people to the service of the nation in the spirit of patriotism and nationalism,” the Governor said.

The Governor urged the youth and the people to strengthen fraternity and promote the nation’s vision for progress.

Mr. Stalin said the late leader was the symbol of patriotism. In a social media post, the Chief Minister said: “His [Netaji’s] fame is omnipresent like the rays of the sun across the nation and let’s march ahead with patriotism in the light shone by him.”

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian paid floral tributes to the statue and portrait of Netaji on Kamarajar Salai. Senior officials of the Tamil Development and Information were also present.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the late leader played a major role in the struggle for the country’s freedom against the British. V.K. Sasikala recalled that Netaji, who formed the Indian National Army, set up a wing for women and named it after the Rani of Jhansi.