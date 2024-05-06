Tamil Nadu Governor, CM congratulate those who passed Class XII exam

May 06, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the students who emerged successful in the Plus Two exams. In a social media post, the Raj Bhavan quoted Mr. Ravi as saying: “Your hard work, perseverance, and self-confidence have truly paid off. Best of luck to all of you as you embark on this new chapter of your lives.”

In his message for those who weren’t happy with their results, the Governor said: “One exam doesn’t define who you truly are. Each of you has immense talents. So, keep your head high and face the challenges with determination and self-belief.”

Mr. Stalin congratulated the students and wished that they excelled in their higher studies too and do well in their career. “Those who secured low marks need not give up. You should go ahead with the hope that many opportunities are waiting you,” he said.

