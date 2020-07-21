Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister condole Tandon’s death

CHENNAI

21 July 2020 14:10 IST

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the Madhya Pradesh Governor was a great statesmen, effective administrator and wonderful human being

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

In his condolence message, Mr. Purohit said the sad demise of his counterpart in MP filled him with great shock and grief. “He was a great statesmen, effective administrator and wonderful human being... His demise is irreparable loss to the people of India,” Mr. Purohit said and conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the MP Governor’s death was a huge loss to the people of Uttar Pradesh, where he was formerly Leader of the Opposition. Tandon was also Bihar Governor and a Member of Parliament, Mr. Palaniswami noted.

The Chief Minister also lauded his public life and service to the people and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.