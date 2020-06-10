Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister condole DMK MLA’s death

In his condolence message released by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said the death of DMK legislator, J. Anbazhagan, filled him with shock and grief

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami were among the leaders who, on Wednesday, condoled the death of DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan, who died days after testing positive for COVID-19.

In his condolence message released by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said the death of the DMK legislator filled him with shock and grief. “His demise is [an] irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the DMK party,” he said and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Mr. Palaniswami, in a tweet condoled the death of the DMK legislator and extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family and the latter’s party members.

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called DMK president M.K. Stalin over phone and expressed his condolences on his behalf and on behalf of the AIADMK, according to a press release.

