Tamil Nadu Governor chairs meeting with V-Cs of State universities

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 01:03 IST

He reviews celebrations being held by the universities in relation to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Governor R.N. Ravi chairing a video conference with Vice-Chancellors of State universities. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday chaired a videoconference of Vice-Chancellors of State universities and reviewed the celebrations being held by the universities in relation to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence. The Vice-Chancellors briefed the Governor on various programmes, events and awareness activities undertaken by the universities, and also presented their plan of action for the forthcoming ‘Freedom Fortnight’ (from August 1–15). He requested the Vice-Chancellors to encourage the students of affiliated colleges of the universities to conduct awareness programmes, events and competitions. Universities should invite and encourage people/villagers to actively participate in the celebrations, said Mr. Ravi. On Thursday, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development V. Meyyanathan, called on Mr. Ravi and invited him to the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad inaugural function.



