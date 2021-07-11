Tamil Nadu Governor calls on President, Prime Minister

Governor Banwarilal Purohit briefs President on COVID-19 measures

Governor Banwarilal Purohit called on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Saturday and briefed him about measures being taken by the State government to tackle COVID-19.

According to a Raj Bhavan press release, the Governor called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence and discussed important issues related to the State.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya called on Mr. Purohit and discussed COVID-19 pandemic measures taken in Tamil Nadu. The Governor requested additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for Tamil Nadu, to which the Minister agreed, according to a release.

The newly inducted Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, also called on the Governor at the Tamil Nadu House, the release added. The Governor also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to wish him on his birthday.