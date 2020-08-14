Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests negative for COVID-19

File Photo: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

File Photo: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was under treatment for COVID-19, on Friday tested negative, a private hospital here said.

“We are very pleased to inform that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested negative for COVID-19 today. His grit and determination has helped in his speedy recovery and he continues to remain active,” Kauvery Hospital said in a statement.

The 80-year old Purohit had tested positive for the virus on August 2 and had been advised home isolation since his infection was mild. Doctors from Kauvery Hospital monitored his health on a round the clock basis at the Raj Bhavan.

Days after he tested positive the hospital had said he continued to be “asymptomatic, active and doing well.”

He was being monitored continuously by its medical team, the hospital had said.

Last month, eighty-four security and fire services personnel deployed in Raj Bhavan had tested positive for COVID-19.

