Tamil Nadu Governor allocates funds for fight against COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has allocated ₹1 crore each to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) from the Governor’s Discretionary Grant, for the fight against COVID-19. The Governor has appealed to people to contribute generously to the PM-CARES Fund and CMPRF to help the needy.

The Centre and the Tamil Nadu government have taken a lot of preventive and control measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor has already donated his one-month salary to the PM-CARES Fund and one-month salary to CMPRF.