Tamil Nadu government’s stand is to defer NEET due to COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister says

CUDDALORE

27 August 2020 14:37 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said he had written to Prime Minister Modi in July for the postponement of NEET

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday reiterated that his government’s stand was to defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Addressing a press conference in Cuddalore after a review meeting on COVID-19 preventive measures and the implementation of government schemes in Cuddalore district, Mr. Palaniswami said that he had already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, making out a strong case for the postponement of NEET. The Health Minister has also written to the Centre seeking deferment of the exam as students would be unable to appear during the pandemic, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the procedure to apply for e-passes had been liberalised by the government so that one could easily get it across the counter. “But people should also bear in mind that they should apply for e-passes out of necessity and only if it is urgent and inevitable,” he said.

“The current COVID-19 situation is so critical that one cannot not foresee when the situation will become normal. It is the government’s responsibility to save precious human lives and we are doing it. Therefore, people should also extend their cooperation and apply for e-passes only for urgent needs,” he said.

The outbreak of the pandemic has also affected various sectors including agriculture and industries. “As a result, I have been visiting all districts to hold discussions with farmers, representatives of industries and self-help groups to ensure that there is all round co-operation to rise to the exigency,” he said.

Works for upgradation of a deep sea port in Cuddalore at an estimated cost of ₹135 crore was underway he said, adding that cargo operations from the Cuddalore port would commence shortly. The proposal for construction of a barrage between Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts across the Kollidam river at a cost of ₹399 crore was under the active consideration of the government, he said.

The Chief Minister also distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹25.54 crore and laid the foundation stone for new projects costing ₹32.16 crore.

Speaking about COVID-19 preventive measures in Cuddalore district, he said till Thursday, a total of 9,798 persons had tested positive. As many as 350 fever camps were being held across the district daily and they have helped detect symptoms early. This has helped in providing timely treatment and controlling the spread of the virus, he said.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath and Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri were present.