Tamil Nadu government’s first budget after election - Highlights

13 August 2021 11:16 IST

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday, August 13, 2021, presented his maiden ‘paperless’ Budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu presented its first budget after coming to power, months after it swept the April 6 Assembly elections, with the opposition AIADMK boycotting the financial exercise.. The party in a statement said iit was in protest against among others DMK regime’s failure to get the NEET cancelled.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's maiden budget follows a White Paper of the State's finances released recently. "The revised budget will lay a strong foundation for the full budget for next year," the Finance Minister said.

Here are the highlights:

*The government will identify eligible famlies for implementation the DMK's poll promise of monthly assistance Rs.1,000 scheme, to women members.

Advertising

Advertising

* Efforts will be strengthened to pursue Tamil as official language in Secretariat and other departments.

* ₹6,607.17 crore allocated for irrigation. Schemes will also be taken up with World Bank and Asian Development Bank funding.

* Buildings for all Courtss to be constructed and all posts in courts to be filled. ₹1,713 crore allocated for judicial administration.

* Special Public Distribution Scheme to continue.

* Food subsidy has been hiked to over ₹8,000 crore.

* Focus on a revamped Integrated Road Safety Management to reduce road accidents.

* The Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme will be implemented this year at a cost of ₹1,046 crore.

* Allocation of ₹ 5 crore to continue excavation at its Archaeological sites including Keeladi..

* Massive tree planting drive as part of 'Green Movement' initiative will be taken up in the next ten years.

* Allocation of ₹2,000 crore for providing drinking water through Jal Shakthi scheme.

* Underground sewage scheme in 27 towns with more than one lakh population.

* Works on Smart City Missions and AMRUT will be completed by 2023.

* Efforts to make Chennai poster-free.

* Singara Chennai (beautifucation of Chennai) 2.0 to be launched.

* Approval for three new flyovers in Chennai.

* Constituency development fund is fixed at ₹3 crore.

* Anna Marumalarchi Scheme will be launched to provide basic amenities in hamlets.

*MGNREGS will be given fresh impetus. About 25 crore mandays of work will be guaranteed.

* A sum of ₹3,800 crore has been proposed to set aside for rural housing.

* Target to construct houses for eight lakh homless familites in the next five years.

* 100 wetlands to be identified for restoration of the ecosystem at a cost of ₹100 crore in the next five years.

* GPS will be used for protection of water bodies and wetlands.

* River water monitoring stations will be set up in all major rivers by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

* Climate hange mitigation measures will be taken up at a cost of ₹500 crore.

* Water level in Mettur, Amaravathi, Vaigai and Petchiparai dams to be restored to original capacity. In addition, about 1,000 check dams and shutter dams to be constructed.

* Old Age Pension scheme to be revamped to accommodate all deserving candidates.

* About 14,317 posts of the 1,33,198 sanctioned posts in Police department to be filled.

* Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 to be completed by 2025. Extension work from Meenambakkam to Kilambakkam will be planned. A detailed project report will be prepared for Madurai Metro Rail. Extention of Coimbatore Metro Rail will be discussed with Centre.

* 405 crore set aside for the State's fire department.

* Namakku Naame scheme revived with an allocation of ₹100 crore.

* 10 new Arts and Science colleges to be be opened this year.

* ₹ 5,369.09 crore allocation for Higher Education.

* Plan to instal streetlights for every 30 metres in all urban cities.

* New integrated bus stand and commerical complexes proposed in Tiruchirapalli.

* ₹ 165 crore allocated for contruuction of Financil Tech city in Nandambakkam in Chennai.

* Food parks proposed in Manapparai, Theni and Tindivanam.

* A sewage treatment plant for industrial units proposed in Hosur.

* Developing four more Tidel Parks across Tamil Nadu proposed.

* ₹10 crore allocated for smart classrooms in Government colleges.

* Defence Industrial Park to come up in Coimbatore at an area of 500 acres. The State governmenet expect ₹3,000 crore investment through this initiative.

* ₹762.23 crore allocated towards marriage assistance for women scheme.

* Maternity leave period extended to 12 months from 9 months.

* The State government to bear the education costs of chldren who lost their parents due to COViD-19.

* New Sidhu University to come up in Palani.

* ₹48.48 crore allocated towards upgrading Anganwadi Centres across the State.

* ₹100 set aside for rejuvenatng temple tanks, new temple chariots and gardens in temples.