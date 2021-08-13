Tamil Nadu government’s first budget after election - Highlights

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu presented its first budget after coming to power, months after it swept the April 6 Assembly elections, with the opposition AIADMK boycotting the financial exercise.. The party in a statement said iit was in protest against among others DMK regime’s failure to get the NEET cancelled.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's maiden budget follows a White Paper of the State's finances released recently. "The revised budget will lay a strong foundation for the full budget for next year," the Finance Minister said.

Here are the highlights:

* Efforts will be strengthened to pursue Tamil as official language in Secretariat and other departments.

* ₹6,607.17 crore allocated for irrigation. Schemes will also be taken up with World Bank and Asian Development Bank funding.

* Buildings for all Courtss to be constructed and all posts in courts to be filled. ₹1,713 crore allocated for judicial administration.

* Special Public Distribution Scheme to continue.

* Food subsidy has been hiked to over ₹8,000 crore.

* Focus on a revamped Integrated Road Safety Management to reduce road accidents.

* Allocation of ₹ 5 crore to continue excavation at its Archaeological sites including Keeladi..

* Massive tree planting drive as part of 'Green Movement' initiative will be taken up in the next ten years.

* Allocation of ₹2,000 crore for providing drinking water through Jal Shakthi scheme.

* Underground sewage scheme in 27 towns with more than one lakh population.

* Works on Smart City Missions and AMRUT will be completed by 2023.

* Efforts to make Chennai poster-free.

* Singara Chennai (beautifucation of Chennai) 2.0 to be launched.

* Approval for three new flyovers in Chennai.

* Constituency development fund is fixed at ₹3 crore.

* Anna Marumalarchi Scheme will be launched to provide basic amenities in hamlets.

*MGNREGS will be given fresh impetus. About 25 crore mandays of work will be guaranteed.

* A sum of ₹3,800 crore has been proposed to set aside for rural housing.

* Target to construct houses for eight lakh homless familites in the next five years.

* 100 wetlands to be identified for restoration of the ecosystem at a cost of ₹100 crore in the next five years.

* GPS will be used for protection of water bodies and wetlands.

* River water monitoring stations will be set up in all major rivers by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

* Climate hange mitigation measures will be taken up at a cost of ₹500 crore.

* Water level in Mettur, Amaravathi, Vaigai and Petchiparai dams to be restored to original capacity. In addition, about 1,000 check dams and shutter dams to be constructed.

* Old Age Pension scheme to be revamped to accommodate all deserving candidates.

* About 14,317 posts of the 1,33,198 sanctioned posts in Police department to be filled.

* Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 to be completed by 2025. Extension work from Meenambakkam to Kilambakkam will be planned. A detailed project report will be prepared for Madurai Metro Rail. Extention of Coimbatore Metro Rail will be discussed with Centre.

* 405 crore set aside for the State's fire department.

* Namakku Naame scheme revived with an allocation of ₹100 crore.

* 10 new Arts and Science colleges to be be opened this year.

* ₹ 5,369.09 crore allocation for Higher Education.