ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government working on a audio-visual gaming and computer graphics policy

March 26, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The policy which will be released shortly will make the State an attractive destination for investors in this space, says DMK MLA T. R. B. Rajaa at Umagine 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu government is actively working on a policy to support the Audio-Visual Gaming and Computer Graphics (AVGC) industry, which will be released shortly, DMK MLA T. R. B. Rajaa said at the Umagine 2023 event.

“This will make the State an attractive destination for investors in this space,” he said at the valedictory function of Umagine 2023. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu is blessed with a very young workforce and we will constitute nearly 20% of the world’s working-age population in the upcoming decades. However, this is accompanied by an important responsibility for all of us - in the next 25 years we will need to generate more than 220 million incremental jobs in order to employ India’s youth population.”

“The fabric of the new workforce would include employment in emerging technology and digital sectors and this would require new skills and capabilities. If we rise to this challenge, we can play a critical role in bringing our entire population above the poverty line.” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the summit, a MoU was signed with Western Australia to establish India DNA Zoo that will host the genome databank for all animals, plants and birds in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US