Tamil Nadu government working on a audio-visual gaming and computer graphics policy

March 26, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu government is actively working on a policy to support the Audio-Visual Gaming and Computer Graphics (AVGC) industry, which will be released shortly, DMK MLA T. R. B. Rajaa said at the Umagine 2023 event.

“This will make the State an attractive destination for investors in this space,” he said at the valedictory function of Umagine 2023. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu is blessed with a very young workforce and we will constitute nearly 20% of the world’s working-age population in the upcoming decades. However, this is accompanied by an important responsibility for all of us - in the next 25 years we will need to generate more than 220 million incremental jobs in order to employ India’s youth population.”

“The fabric of the new workforce would include employment in emerging technology and digital sectors and this would require new skills and capabilities. If we rise to this challenge, we can play a critical role in bringing our entire population above the poverty line.” he said.

At the end of the summit, a MoU was signed with Western Australia to establish India DNA Zoo that will host the genome databank for all animals, plants and birds in India.