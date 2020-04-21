Tamil Nadu government will take steps to prevent untoward incidents, Chief Minister assures doctors, front-line staff

A day after the burial of a doctor, who died after testing COVID-19 positive was violently prevented by local residents, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said he was pained at the incident and assured all governmental support to front-line staff in the fight against the pandemic. “All those in life-saving efforts are equivalent to the Gods,” he said.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the incidents, in which the burial or cremation of some doctors was prevented by local residents in the past few days and said he was pained by them. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

“The Tamil Nadu government will take all appropriate steps to prevent such incidents hereafter. I also assure the doctors and field staff not to be apprehensive of such incidents any more. This government will stand by you,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the general public to cooperate during these times as a mark of respect to the medical staff, who are at the forefront, extending their selfless service in the fight against COVID-19. Quoting a couplet from the Thirukkural, Mr. Palaniswami said doctors were serving the people selflessly and went on to say he considered doctors only “equivalent to the Gods.”

It may be recalled in two incidents in Chennai alone, the cremation and burial of two doctors, who had tested positive for COVID-19 were prevented by local residents until police protection was extended. In the second incident, persons, who took the mortal remains of the deceased doctor were injured, as some of the local residents resorted to violence. About 20 of them were eventually arrested, in connection with the incident.