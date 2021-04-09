Tamil Nadu government warns of prohibitory orders at night

The warning comes a day after the State reintroduced multiple restrictions, effective from April 10

Tamil Nadu government on Friday warned that it would impose prohibitory orders at night and more restrictions if the current efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19 spread, does not fetch the desired results.

It also comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of States on the COVID-19 situation. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan along with other officials had attended the meeting.

An official statement on Friday said the Tamil Nadu government is taken various measures to control the second wave of COVID-19 spread and urged for co-operation from the public.