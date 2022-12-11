Tamil Nadu government urges local bodies to form animal birth control monitoring panel

December 11, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) has urged local authorities to form an Animal Birth Control (ABC) monitoring committee and strictly adhere to rules in sterilizing stray dogs after incidents of cruelty surfaced on social media.

In a circular to the commissioner of municipal administration, A Gnanasekaran, Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and member secretary of TNAWB said local authorities are carrying out the ABC programme in a random, unplanned manner and awarding tenders to private veterinarians. Another violation pointed out by the Board was the failure to form a monitoring committee with animal activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gnanasekaran said local bodies must ensure adequate infrastructure and equipment in ABC facilities, ambulances fitted with cages, and trained dog handlers.

The Chennai corporation has had a 10-member monitoring committee in place for the last three years, said Dr Kamal Husain, Veterinary Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The committee comprises GCC veterinary officers, animal welfare volunteers, a Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University professor, and a representative from the Blue Cross - the only animal welfare organisation that the corporation is in partnership with for sterilizing stray dogs.

The GCC has sterilized nearly 11,045 stray dogs from January to August 2022.

There have been concerns over poor treatment of stray dogs through the GCC’s ABC programme. Subiksha Rohit, a resident of Kottivakkam, said three female dogs taken in December 2021 for neutering were dropped off before full recovery. Two other dogs were relocated from Kottivakkam to Adyar, said Ms. Subiksha, adding that the street dogs face the threat of getting injured in territorial fights with other dogs when taken to a new place. Ms. Subiksha, who also works with independent rescuers, said a general consensus among animal activists is that the sterilization procedure done for dogs is shoddy.