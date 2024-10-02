Tamil Nadu government transfers IPS officers

The State government on Wednesday transferred Santosh Hadimani, Superintendent of Police, Chief Office Vacancy Reserve, and posted him as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, Greater Chennai Police, in place of S. Selvanagarathinam.

Mr. Selvanagarathinam has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, St. Thomas Mount, Greater Chennai Police, in place of M. Sudhakar, who has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai district, in place of K. Prabakar.

Mr. Prabakar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Tambaram Police Commissionerate.