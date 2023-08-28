HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu government to procure paddy from September 1

Paddy to be procured at ₹2,310 a quintal for Grade-A varieties and ₹2,265 a quintal for common varieties

August 28, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Paddy cultivation under way in Erode.

Paddy cultivation under way in Erode. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Tamil Nadu government would procure paddy directly from farmers from September 1 at ₹2,310 a quintal for Grade-A varieties and ₹2,265 a quintal for common varieties. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued directions in this regard.

The procurement price of ₹2,310 a quintal for Grade-A varieties includes a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2,203 per quintal, approved by the Union government for the 2023-24 Kharif season, and an incentive of ₹107 a quintal from the State government.

In the case of the ₹2,265 a quintal for common varieties, the MSP is ₹2,183 a quintal and the incentive from the Tamil Nadu government is ₹82 a quintal, an official press release from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department said.

