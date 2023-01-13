HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu government to introduce monthly pension for kin of Tamils who die in other States or abroad

January 13, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presenting the Kalai Arasan Award to students during a function held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presenting the Kalai Arasan Award to students during a function held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu government will introduce a scheme to provide a monthly pension to families of Tamils who die unexpectedly while being employed in other States or countries, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Tamil Diaspora Day 2023 celebrations at Kalaivanar Arangam here, he said the government would organise a cultural tour of Tamil Nadu for 200 students from the Tamil diaspora every year to revive their roots in the State.

Mr. Stalin said the government would undertake detailed studies of the Tamils who had left for other shores, either temporarily or permanently, during various phases. The results would be documented.

Minister for Minority Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan, delegates, including Ministers and former Ministers from Australia, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore and Sri Lanka, were present. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

Prizes distributed to students

Later in the day, the Chief Minister gave away prizes to school students who excelled in cultural competitions, organised to hone their artistic talents. More than 28.53 lakh students studying in Classes VI to XII in 13,210 government schools took part in over 200 cultural events across the State.

Speaking at an event in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said Kalai Arasan Award and Kalai Arasi Award have been awarded to students who excelled in competitions. “Students who secured top 20 positions in these competitions would be taken abroad on an educational tour,” the Chief Minister said.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

