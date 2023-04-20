HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu government to install statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh in Chennai

Making a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, CM M.K. Stalin said the statue would be installed to express the “Tamil society’s gratitude” to the former PM for his contribution to social justice and other causes

April 20, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that a statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh, would be installed in Chennai. This was “to express the Tamil society’s gratitude” for his contribution to social justice, creation of the Cauvery Water Tribunal, and naming of the international airport terminal in Chennai after late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai (of the DMK) and the domestic airport terminal after another former Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj (of the Congress).

Making a suo motu statement, Mr. Stalin said it was Singh who implemented 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Central government jobs based on the recommendations of B.P. Mandal, chairman of the Second Backward Classes Commission.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that though the Constitution provided reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), Backward Classes were not given reservations commensurate with their population.

