Tamil Nadu government to bear medical expense of bedridden volleyball player

Special Correspondent May 06, 2022 14:36 IST

Special Correspondent May 06, 2022 14:36 IST

The Class 12 student and volleyball player S. Sindhu was bedridden after her fall from the third floor of a building in December 2020.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

The Class 12 student and volleyball player S. Sindhu was bedridden after her fall from the third floor of a building in December 2020.

The Tamil Nadu government will bear the medical expenses of Class 12 student and volleyball player S. Sindhu, who is appearing for ongoing Class XII exams, despite being bedridden after her fall from the third floor of a building in December 2020. “I’m proud to see Sindhu, who despite breaking her bones in an accident, has not let it break her confidence and learning ability. The government will bear the medical expenses required to fulfil Sindhu’s desire to play volleyball again,” Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said in a social media post. According to a media report, Ms. Sindhu is preparing for the examination after undergoing 10 surgeries following the accident. The commerce student has requested the government to permit her to appear for the exam while on her bed with a scribe. She has lost all her teeth in the accident, it said.



Our code of editorial values