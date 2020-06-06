Tamil Nadu government to bear education expenses of Madurai hairdresser’s daughter

Nethra with the acknowledgement letter from the UN Association for Development and Peace. Photo. G. Moorthy

06 June 2020 14:44 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami commended the gesture of the schoolgirl and her father from Madurai, in using the money they had saved to feed the poor during the lockdown

Commending the gesture of C. Mohan and his daughter M. Nethra in Madurai, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the State government would bear the schoolgirl’s higher education expenses.

Mr. Mohan, a hairdresser from Melamadai had saved a sum of ₹5 lakh for his daughter’s education but chose to spend it on feeding the poor during the lockdown, on her insistence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded him recently.

In his statement, Mr. Palaniswami said, the Tamil Nadu government would bear the higher education expenses of Ms. Nethra, as a recognition of the gesture to spend the money saved for her higher education in feeding the poor during the COVID-19 lockdown.

