Tamil Nadu government ties up with nursing colleges to promote job opportunities abroad

Overseas Manpower Corpn. Limited will train 300 nursing students from across the State

The demand for service workers, particularly in the nursing and housekeeping fields, has surged in several countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Overseas Manpower Corpn. Limited will train 300 nursing students from across the State

The demand for service workers, particularly in the nursing and housekeeping fields, has surged in several countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an effort to revive employment opportunities abroad, the Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL), a State government undertaking, has tied up with nursing colleges to train final year students.

The Corporation, which is engaged in promoting employment for overseas job seekers in various countries, has been receiving requests from Germany and England for nurses apart from West Asian countries.

As the Occupation English Test (OET) is one of the requisites for overseas jobs in some countries, the OMCL will soon train nearly 300 nursing students from six nursing colleges in various districts. The State government has provided a funding of ₹87 lakh towards the programme to be taken up along with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

OMCL’s Managing Director C.N. Mahesvaran said, “We have also recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Kuwait Gate Foundation. They have sought 500 candidates for housekeeping services. We also get requests for candidates for other overseas jobs like drivers and electricians in large numbers.”

OMCL is also in talks with Japanese and Singapore consulates to create job opportunities for candidates in the State. There is a rise in demand for agricultural workers in Japan, he said. A total of 238 persons have been placed in various jobs in countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, in this fiscal so far.

“We shortlist the candidates on behalf of the foreign employers, train and assist them for employment and travel,” Mr. Mahesvaran added.

Nearly 5,421 candidates have registered online at www.omcmanpower.com seeking employment abroad. There are also plans to develop a mobile application to enable candidates to register for jobs. The Corporation also organises jobs in government departments on a contract basis.