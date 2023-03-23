Tamil Nadu government taking steps to prevent murders related to love marriages: Chief Minister Stalin

March 23, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, March 23, 2023 said in the Legislative Assembly that the State government had been taking steps and creating awareness to prevent murders connected with love marriages. He was replying to the issue of the recent murder of Jagan, a youth from Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district by a gang that included his father-in-law Sankar who was opposed to the marriage.

“All the members of the House, cutting across party lines, should come together to prevent such incidents in Tamil Nadu, the land of social justice,” he said in his reply to a calling attention motion raised by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The Chief Minister said Jagan was attacked by weapon by three persons including Sankar of Muzhukkanpettai when he was riding his motorcycle.. He was killed on the spot.

He said police inquiry had revealed that Jagan was in love with Saranya, a second year college student, and married her in a temple against the wishes of her family. It angered her family and Sankar, the father of the girl, had murdered Jagan, a tile-fixing worker.

AIADMK’s objection

The members of the AIADMK took objection to the reference made by the Chief Minister that Sankar was the secretary of the Avathanampatti unit of the AIADMK.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan said the Chief Minister had given the information based on the report. “It could be corrected if there is no basis for it,” he said.