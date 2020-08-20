Tamil Nadu government supports only two-language policy, School Education Minister says

The State government supports the two-language policy and it is the opinion of all the people, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan told media persons at Punjai Kalamangalam village on Thursday.
The Minister said that former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa wanted the two-language policy to prevail, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had stressed the same recently.
To a question as to whether a Corporation school in Coimbatore issued an application form asking candidates about their preference to learn Hindi, the Minister said that it was not true. Mr. Sengottaiyan expressed confidence that over 2 lakh students would get admission to government schools in the current academic year.
Mr. Sengottaiyan along with Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani and Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan inaugurated the trial run of a newly-established power sub-station at ₹13.38 crore in the village. Mr. Thangamani said that 112 sub-stations were inaugurated in the State in the current year, and added that farmers will continue to receive power supply without disruption. He said that inspection is in progress to study whether meter reading can be calculated every month.
