Tamil Nadu government should hasten legal battle in Mekedatu issue, says Anbumani

‘It should work together with Kerala and Puducherry’

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to take measures to ensure speedy hearing of its petition seeking a ban on the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) from discussing the Mekedatu Dam project in its meeting.

He welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement that a team led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the issue. However, Mr. Anbumani stressed on the need for fastening the legal battle.

He also said Tamil Nadu should join hands with the Kerala and Puducherry governments and urge for the postponement of the CWMA meeting until the Supreme Court hears the case. He also questioned the timing of CWMA chairman Saumitra Kumar Haldar’s inspection in the delta regions and said the suspicion that it was done to favour Karnataka could not be ruled out.