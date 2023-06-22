ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government should prepare timeline to ensure closure of liquor stores: Anbumani

June 22, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that 500 liquor stores be shut down every quarter in Tamil Nadu to ensure that the State has no liquor stores within the next two-and-a-half years.

He welcomed the State government’s announcement to shut down 500 liquor stores from June 22.

In a statement, he said that a timeline based on which liquor stores should be shut down had to be prepared and adherence to it must be ensured. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision to shut down 500 liquor stores was delayed but welcome nevertheless, he said, adding: “This should be a starting point to implement liquor prohibition. The remaining 4,829 liquor stores should be shut down step by step.”

