Tamil Nadu government should honour Nanguneri girl with bravery award: SPCSS-TN

September 15, 2023

The State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to honour the school girl from Nanguneri, who tried to save her brother from being attacked by a group of school students in the recent caste-motivated violence reported there, with a bravery award.

In a series of recommendations, the organisation has made a representation to the government against the backdrop of the Nanguneri incident. SPCSS-TN said that the girl, studying in Class IX, did not think to prioritise saving her own life. She instead intervened to save her school-going elder brother, who was being hacked by other youngsters.

Owing to the severe nerve-related injuries sustained by the boy, the organisation urged the State government to ensure the best medical care available to help him get back to his routine. It said the mother of the two children should be given a government job.

Other key long-term recommendations included comprehensive sensitisation programmes for teachers and police personnel to prevent them from treating the children in a casteist, vengeful, or dominating manner. It urged the government to monitor the proper functioning of various government organisations working for the welfare of children.

Arguing that temple festivals in villages have been avenues for exhibiting caste dominance, the organisation appealed to the government to take measures to avoid the display of casteist feelings during such festivals.

