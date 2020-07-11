Tamil Nadu government should have closed Koyambedu market earlier, L. Murugan says

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan on Saturday said the State government should have taken some proactive steps to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the government should have closed the Koyambedu market earlier, and asked why there was hesitation in taking that decision.

Addressing a webinar on the topic ‘Coronavirus and on Tamil Nadu politics’, Mr. Murugan said if Koyambedu was closed earlier, there would not have been an increase in the number of positive cases. He also pointed out that people from Tamil Nadu who attended a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin, Delhi not testing early, was another key reason for the spread of the virus.

If these two factors had not been there, Tamil Nadu would have been free of the virus and not in the red zone, Mr. Murugan said.

Mr. Murugan pointed out that the Centre had given over ₹6,000 crore to the State government for handling the pandemic situation and overall, given about ₹15,000 crore. “It is not acceptable to us that some ruling party Ministers are saying that the Centre has not given funds. I request the Tamil Nadu government to issue a clarification on the issue,” Mr. Murugan said. He also hit out at DMK president and leader of the Opposition, M.K. Stalin, and said he has been just criticising the government and has not been giving constructive suggestions.

Mr. Murugan said that the party is geared up to face the Assembly elections next year.