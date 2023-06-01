Tamil Nadu government should assert itself strongly against Mekedatu dam: G.K. Vasan

June 01, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday urged the State government not to give room for any talks regarding the construction of a dam in Mekedatu and assert itself strongly against the proposal to safeguard the welfare of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that the State would construct the dam, Mr. Vasan blamed the DMK and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee for not opposing Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s electoral promise on the same, during the recently held Assembly elections in the State.

He said the Tamil Nadu people would recognise the “two-faced” attitude of the DMK and the TNCC, which failed to oppose the electoral promise, but were now expressing opposition.

Condemning the Karnataka government for expressing such an opinion regarding the construction of the dam soon after it came to power, he said, if constructed, the dam would severely affect the agricultural and drinking water needs of Tamil Nadu as it was dependent on Cauvery water.