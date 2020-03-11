Tamil Nadu government says it will not pass resolution against CAA in Assembly

Maintaining its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the State government said it could not pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the Central legislation passed by the Parliament.

Opposing the AIADMK’s stand, the main opposition DMK and its allies staged a walkout from the House on Wednesday.

The DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin raised the issue in the Zero Hour in the House and urged the AIADMK government to pass a resolution against the CAA and given an assurance that the State government would not implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its present form. He also pointed out that Janata Dal (United), Y.S.R. Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samiti governments in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively -- all BJP allies have changed their positions to oppose CAA 2019.

However, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar wondered how the House could pass a resolution against a legislation enacted by the Parliament in Delhi and whether it would hold good under the Constitution. “The State Legislative Assembly has to comply with legislations enacted by the Parliament,” Mr. Udayakumar contended.

Mr. Stalin sought to know why the government was sending a letter seeking clarifications, if that was the case. He went on to urge the AIADMK government multiple times to pass a resolution against the CAA but in vain.

Though Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was present in the House during the debate, he chose not to speak but was seen actively helping Mr. Udhayakumar in his replies to the Opposition leaders.

To Mr. Stalin’s query on whether the BJP government in the Centre has replied to the clarifications sought for on the NPR, Mr. Udhayakumar said the State government was yet to receive any reply from the Centre in this regard.

Mr. Udhayakumar recalled that clarifications have been sought over three specific questions in the NPR: updation manual over the mother tongue, details of the parents and spouse of the resident. He said that documents need not be produced by residents to support their claims and added that no schedule has been notified as yet for the updation of the NPR. The Minister also pointed out that representatives of those protesting against the CAA, NPR and the NRC met the Chief Minister in his camp office and the latter allayed their apprehensions.

When Mr. Udhayakumar said the changes in the Citizenship Act was earlier initiated by the Union government in which the DMK was an ally in 2003, Mr. Stalin pointed out there was a difference then and now over the issue. When Opposition members raised objections when the Minister was replying to the issue, Leader of the House and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam intervened to say his party has been protecting the interests of minorities for the past 45 years.

Dissatisfied by the AIADMK government’s response, the DMK MLAs, led by Mr. Stalin, staged a walkout. DMK’s allies - Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also followed suit.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MLA M. Thamimun Ansari (Nagapattinam) also staged a walk out. Later in the day, Mr. Ansari staged a dharna outside the House.