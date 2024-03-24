ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government sanctions ₹1,000 crore for improving rural roads across the State

March 24, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has recently accorded administrative sanction for ₹1,000 crore for improving roads in village panchayats and panchayat unions under the ‘Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam’ (MGSMT) during 2024-25.

The order is in line with the Finance Minister’s announcement in his Budget speech for 2024-25 that roads would be improved in rural areas in about 2,000 km.

The selection for improving roads under the MGSMT would be based on the age and pavement condition index. Priority would be accorded if they are bus plying, has a length of more than 3 km, whether they connect the National Highways, State Highways, major district roads, other district roads and by-pass roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Roads connecting important tourism, pilgrimage and heritage places or has socio-economic utilities, among others would be given priority. Roads providing single connectivity to habitations would also be accorded priority, said a G.O. issued on March 15 by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Meanwhile, the less important Panchayat Union Roads would be re-classified as Village Panchayat Roads and the re-classification would be undertaken as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Classification of Public Roads), 1999. The re-classification was “in progress”, the G.O. said.

Strengthening of existing black topped roads that are worn out and are over five years old, periodic renewal of such roads and upgrading various roads to BT roads are among the works that are to be undertaken under the MGSMT.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US