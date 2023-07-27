HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu government revises bar licence fees for star hotels and clubs

It also amended several rules aiming to increase the revenue generated through liquor

July 27, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dennis S. Jesudasan

The State government has amended the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, to increase the fee for bar licences for star hotels and clubs serving liquor in the State. It also amended several rules aiming to increase the revenue generated through liquor.

As per the revision, the privilege fee would be ₹25 lakh (previously ₹20 lakh) for five-star hotels; ₹15 lakh (₹12 lakh) for four-star hotels; ₹10 lakh (₹8 lakh) for three-star hotels; ₹7.5 lakh (₹6 lakh) for two-star hotels; and ₹6 lakh (₹5 lakh) for one-star and other hotels.

A notification was issued in this regard by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department earlier this month. It has also amended the Tamil Nadu Rectified Spirit Rules, 2000, to make the rate of RL.1 licence fee ₹10,000 and ₹2,000 for RL.2. Theimport permit fee has been increased from ₹1 to ₹6 for bulk litre.

The government has also amended the Tamil Nadu Rectified Spirit Rules, 2000; Tamil Nadu Distillery Rules, 1981; Tamil Nadu Indian-made Foreign Spirits (Manufacture) Rules, 1981; Tamil Nadu Brewery Rules, 1983; Tamil Nadu Mass Wine Rules, 1984; Tamil Nadu Wine (Manufacture) Rules, 2006, among others, towards increasing revenue for the State exchequer.

In addition, it also amended the Tamil Nadu Denatured Spirit, Methyl Alcohol and Varnish (French Polish) Rules, 1959; Tamil Nadu Molasses Control and Regulation Rules, 1958; Tamil Nadu Spirituous Preparations (Control) Rules, 1984; Tamil Nadu Liquor (Supply by Wholesale) Rules, 1983; and the Tamil Nadu Narcotic Drugs Rules, 1985, to this effect.

