Tamil Nadu government reshuffles senior IPS officers 

Police Commissioners of Madurai, Tirunelveli and IGPs of north and south zones shifted

Anbu, IGP, South Zone, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, Greater Chennai City Police.

Police Commissioners of Madurai, Tirunelveli and IGPs of north and south zones shifted

The State government has effected transfers among senior IPS officers. It has shifted Madurai and Tirunelveli police commissioners and north and south zonal Inspector Generals of Police(IGPs).

Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police(IGP), who was on deputation, has been posted as IGP, South Zone, Madurai while the incumbent, T.S. Anbu, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, Greater Chennai City Police.

Madurai Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha has been appointed as IGP, North, Chennai, in place of Santhosh Kumar who has been posted as Tirunelevli Police Commissioner. T.Senthil Kumar has been shifted from the post of Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Greater Chennai City, and posted as Madurai City Police Commissioner.

A.T.Durai Kumar has been posted as IG, Enforcement, after being shifted from the post of Tiruneveli Police Commissioner. S. Mallikha, IGP, Welfare, has been shifted to Police Establishment. G. Sampathkumar, Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG), Welfare, has been posted as IGP, Welfare, on promotion. Bala Naga Devi, on return from interstate deputation, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP),Operations. H.M. Jayaram has been posted as ADGP and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards.

Seven IGP-level officers have been promoted as ADGPs. The following are the promoted officers: Ayush Mani Tiwari- Border Security Force (BSF); Maheshwar Dayal- CRPF, Jharkhand; Sumit Charan-Central services, New Delhi; Abin Dinesh Modak- Economic Offences Wing; Sanjay Kumar- Modernisation; N.K. Senthamaraikannan- Social Justice and Human Rights Wing; V.Vanitha- Railways.