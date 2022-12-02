Tamil Nadu government reshuffles posts of several IAS officers

December 02, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a reshuffle of IAS officers, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday named Apoorva as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department, replacing incumbent Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana.

Mr. Makwana has been posted as the Chief Resident Commissioner of the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, replacing senior IAS officer Atulya Misra, who has been posted as the Secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

While S.J. Chiru has been posted as the Secretary of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, T. Abraham has been posted as the Secretary of Social Reforms Department. R. Selvaraj has been posted as the Secretary of Tamil Development and Information Department.

R. Lilly has been posted as the Special Secretary in Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and R. Nanthagopal has been posted as the Commissioner of Backward Classes Welfare. Kiran Gurrala has been posted as the Commissioner of Town Panchayats and S. Palanisamy was named Additional Secretary in Higher Education Department. B. Ganesan has been named Commissioner of Town and Country Planning.

Anil Meshram is set to assume office as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation and E. Saravanavelraj is set to take charge as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

A. John Louis would take charge as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation and would continue to serve as Joint Commissioner of Revenue Administration. M.N. Poongodi is set to assume office as the Managing Director of SAGOSERVE, Salem.

