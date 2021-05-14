Tamil Nadu government reshuffles IAS officers

CHENNAI

14 May 2021 23:44 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday transferred 13 IAS officers and transferred them to new posts.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu posted Neeraj Mittal as Secretary of the Information Technology Department and R. Anandakumar as Commissioner, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

N. Subbaiyan has been posted as Director, Disaster Management, and Jayashree Muralidharan has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries Department.

While J. Kumaragurubaran has been posted as Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, K. Nanthakumar was posted as Commissioner, School Education.

V.P. Jeyaseelan has been posted as the Director, Information and Public Relations and ex-officio Deputy Secretary to the Government, Tamil Development and Information Department.

V. Rajaraman is to be posted as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. M. Sai Kumar would be posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO). S. Vijayakumar would be posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation (TANSI).

While G. Prakash would be posted as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, S. Sivashanmugaraja would be posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation. A. Sivagnanam would be posted as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation.