Tamil Nadu government reshuffles 21 IAS officers

K. Gopal has been posted as Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Supriya Sahu as Principal Secretary to the Government, Environment and Forests Department.

In a major reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred 21 IAS officers to new posts.

K. Gopal has been posted as Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Supriya Sahu as Principal Secretary to the Government, Environment and Forests Department.

B. Jothi Nirmalasamy has been transferred as Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, and Dheeraj Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department.

While Kakarla Usha has been posted as Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Sandeep Saxena has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department.

Kumar Jayant has been posted as Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana has been made Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department.

D. Karthikeyan is to be posted as Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department, and C. Samayamoorthy has been posted as Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

While B. Chandra Mohan will be posted as Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, R. Kirlosh Kumar has been posted as Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.

V. Arun Roy has been made Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, and Dayanand Kataria has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department.

Selvi Apoorva has been posted as Principal Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, and K. Manivasan posted as Principal Secretary, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

While A. Karthik has been posted as Principal Secretary, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, Dharmendra Pratap Yadav has been posted as Principal Secretary, Energy Department.

Mythili K. Rajendran has been posted as Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department; Shambhu Kallolikar as Principal Secretary, Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department; and R. Lalvena as Secretary, Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons Department.