Tamil Nadu government releases SOP for textbook distribution

The distribution of free textbooks and other educational resources to students of government and government-aided schools will take place with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the State government.

Students of classes 10 and 12 will first receive their books and this is being done to facilitate learning from their home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the SOP, issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, schools have been asked to distribute the books in pre-assigned time slots to the students or parents. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to gather in the school premises during a slot of one hour and strict physical distancing norms have to be followed. Teachers, students and parents have all been instructed to wear masks as well.

Schools have also been asked to ensure that students get video content of lessons on their laptops and for this, designated staff members have been asked to collect their laptops and take them inside the hi-tech labs in the schools. Once the e-resources are downloaded, the laptops will be given back to the students and no student or parent will be allowed inside the lab.

On school campuses, two classrooms will be earmarked as waiting halls for the parents and students, and they have been asked not to linger outside the school premises after the distribution is over.

For students who are in quarantine or are in containment zones, the schools have been asked to facilitate and hand over the books once their quarantine period is over.