Tamil Nadu government reconstitutes Puthirai Vannar Welfare Board

August 27, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has recently constituted Puthirai Vannar Welfare Board with 13 ex-officio members, including three legislators namely S. Stalinkumar (Thuraiyur), K. Sivagama Sundari (Krishnarayapuram), M. Panneerselvam (Sirkazhi) and 13 non-official members.

According to a notification, A. Thangapandi of Theni, N. Bhaskar of Nagapattinam, C. Selvam of Alanganallur, M. Periakaruppan of Madurai, K.P. Rajagopal of Udhagamandalam, P. Subbiah of Vadipatti, G. Palpandi of Thiruthangal, A. Manoharan of Sankarankoil, V. Ganesan of Gurumbalur and M.M. Samy of Tondiarpet are the non-official members of the panel.

The Secretaries of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Rural Development, Labour Welfare, Health, School Education and Housing and Urban Development Departments, Director/Commissioner of AD Welfare Department (Member-Secretary), Director of Tribal Welfare Department, Managing Director-TAHDCO, Director/Commissioner of Rural Development and Director/Commissioner of Town Panchayats are the ex-officio members of the panel.