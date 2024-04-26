Tamil Nadu government puts in place comprehensive measures to tackle heatwave

April 26, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of an advisory over the heatwave condition, the Tamil Nadu government has put together a comprehensive plan to protect people and wildlife from the weather condition.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called upon the people to undertake precautionary measures and elaborated on the measures being taken. In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Stalin said children, school students, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with co-morbidities were likely to be affected, and added that additional precautions will be extended. The Chief Minister advised the people, particularly those working in open spaces and those travelling long distances, to remain cautious.

Drinking water supply points were being set up in over 1,000 locations, including 299 bus termini and 68 markets in urban areas across the State. Local bodies have been instructed to ensure drinking water supply in bus termini, markets, and other places. “OSR packets are to be distributed to the people,” he said.

Primary health centres, community centres, wellness centres, and maternity hospitals have been kept ready, the Chief Minister said. “Medicines and OSR packets are also kept ready,” he added.

Instructions have been issued to ensure that the workers in construction sites and quarries are benefitted from the drinking water supply. “Steps have been taken to change the working hours in such a way that these workers are not affected by the weather condition,” he said.

Citing medical experts’ opinion, Mr. Stalin said thirst, headache, giddiness, cramps, and weakness, among others, were among the general symptoms for dehydration. “Drink water frequently. Even if not thirsty, do drink water regularly,” he said. The Chief Minister said those faced with the symptoms should seek medical help. “Even in the case of minor symptoms, people should take the measures required,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Fire Services Department has issued orders to prevent possible fires in the forest areas and unauthorised entry of trekkers.

