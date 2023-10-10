Tamil Nadu government presents its First Supplementary Estimates for 2023-24

October 10, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the Tamil Nadu government’s First Supplementary Estimates for ₹2,893.15 crore for 2023-24 in the Assembly on Monday. He also tabled a detailed statement explaining the demands for supplementary grants.

The government has sanctioned ₹304 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund to the Greater Chennai Corporation, for the construction of storm water drains in Chennai and its suburbs, and to the Cuddalore Municipal Corporation. It has also sanctioned ₹175.33 crore in share capital assistance to the Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Milk Producers’ Federation and the Trichy Milk Union.

A sum of ₹181.40 crore has been sanctioned for giving input subsidy relief assistance to 1,87,275 farmers, affected by natural calamities, in 25 blocks of Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts, Mr. Thennarasu said. The government has sanctioned ₹171.05 crore in ways and means advance to the State Transport Undertakings for settling arrears to their employees.

The government has sanctioned ₹893.23 crore in State and Central share for the implementation of projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). It has also sanctioned ₹511.84 crore in Central and State share towards intra-State movement and handling of food grains, fair price shops and dealers’ margin under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

The government has sanctioned ₹277.64 crore for the upgrade of 45 government polytechnic colleges as centres of excellence to meet Industry 4.0 standards and ₹150 crore is included in the Supplementary Estimates. The balance will be met through re-appropriation from savings within the grant, Mr. Thennarasu said. The government has sanctioned an additional ₹139.14 crore for implementing the Adyar River Restoration Project.