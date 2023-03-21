ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government to give ₹14,000 crop loan; ₹1,500 for allied activities through co-operative societies 

March 21, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Minister who presented the Agriculture Budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly announced allocation of ₹500 crore to provide incentive at the rate of ₹100 and ₹75 per quintal for fine and bold varieties respectively.  

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M. R. K. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Tamil Nadu government will give ₹14,000 crop loan to farmers through co-operative societies besides ₹1,500 crore for other allied activities such as goat rearing, dairying, poultry and fisheries, in 2023-24, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M. R. K. Panneerselvam said, on March 21. 

The Minister who presented the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly announced allocation of ₹500 crore to provide incentive at the rate of ₹100 and ₹75 per quintal for fine and bold varieties respectively.  

He said that in 2022-23 kharif marketing season, 27.23 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured from 3,73 lakh farmers and ₹5,778 was disbursed so far. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another announcement made by the Minister was allocation of ₹500 crore with the assistance of NABARD to buy agriculture machinery through Primary Agricultural Co-Operative Credit Societies (PACCSs). The machines will be available in every village and will be hired out through e-Vaadagai app to farmers. 

Agro-industrial corridor in Cauvery delta zone

Recalling the announcement in the previous Budget about the declaration of areas between Tiruchi and Nagapattinam as Agro Industrial Corridor, the Minister said a detailed report had been prepared to set up the Corridor so as to enhance the income of farming families and to create employment opportunities. 

He said a regional startup hub would be created in Thanjavur by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission to promote agro-technological innovations in Cauvery Delta region. 

“Through the agro industrial corridor, projects of various sectors related to agriculture will be coordinated and effectively implemented at an outlay of ₹1,000 crore in the next five years,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US