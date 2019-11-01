Tamil Nadu government panel gives nod for projects worth ₹8,120 crore

A high-level committee headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday approved ₹8,120 crore worth investments in various projects in the State that would generate about 16,000 job opportunities.
The first meeting of the committee was attended by deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Industries Minister M C Sampath among others, an official release said.
Various matters related to investments, including the status of those committed in the Global Investors’ Meet 2019 held earlier this year, were discussed at the meeting, it said adding approval was granted to 21 projects.
“When implemented, these will generate jobs for about 16,000 people,” the release said.
The projects will come up in Chennai, its two neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallore, Salem, Coimbatore and Villupuram districts, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor