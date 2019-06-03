Tamil Nadu government notifies wards, town panchayats reserved for women, SCs and STs

Taking yet another step closer to conducting the local body elections in the State, the Tamil Nadu government has notified the wards in rural and urban local bodies that are reserved for women candidates and those from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

As for Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), of the total 200 wards, 89 are reserved for women (general), 16 for SCs (women) and 16 for SCs. A notification to this effect was issued by GCC Commissioner G. Prakash recently. No ward was reserved for STs in the GCC.

It may be recalled that the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had in 2016 brought about legislation for reserving 50% of the local bodies for women.

In another notification, Director of Town Panchayats S. Palanisamy notified the names of the town panchayats across the State, which are reserved for women (general), SCs (women), SCs, STs (women) and STs.